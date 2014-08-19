DETROIT Aug 19 General Motors Co's
website for owners of its vehicles recalled for faulty ignition
switches has been expanded to include all 20 models involved,
the automaker said.
The site launched in April initially informed owners of the
2.59 million mostly small cars, including the Chevrolet Cobalt
and the Saturn Ion, that had ignition switches that could turn
the engine off, disabling air bags.
The recalls of cars with defective ignition switches have
been linked to at least 13 deaths. GM has been criticized by
safety advocates and fined by U.S. safety regulators for not
acting until years after some of its engineers knew of the
problems.
The website - gmignitionupdate.com/ - has information
for approximately 15 million owners of the 20 models recalled
for a potential ignition switch defect, GM said on Saturday.
Some of the models now on the expanded website are Chevrolet
Malibu and Impala sedans and four Cadillac models.
GM said it also mailed about 1.9 million letters from Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra to owners of the initial set of
2.59 million owners, urging them to bring their cars in for
repairs.
More than 1 million letters went to owners who had not
responded by ordering parts via the website or from dealers, and
another 875,000 went to owners who ordered parts but had not
brought their cars to dealers for repairs, said GM spokesman
Alan Adler.
By the weekend, GM said it had repaired about 800,000 of the
2.59 million vehicles in the initial set of recalls.
Adler said GM did not plan to expand the recall information
website to include every recall or all recalled vehicles,
primarily because they do not fit into a larger category as do
the vehicles recalled for ignition switch issues.
Adler said the updated website and the letters were an
effort to get vehicles with defective ignition switches fixed.
He said, on average, 80 percent of owners of GM vehicles get
them fixed within a year after a recall is announced, and 85
percent after two years.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)