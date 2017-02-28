UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 28 General Motors Co plans to sell its majority ownership stake in General Motors East Africa to its Japanese partner Isuzu Motors Ltd, GM said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by Nikkei. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly