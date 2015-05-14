May 14 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday upheld
the dismissal of a lawsuit by the United Auto Workers union
claiming that General Motors Co was required to pay $450
million to cover medical benefits for an affiliate's retirees.
A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in Cincinnati said GM assumed the obligation for the payment two
years prior to its 2009 bankruptcy, but a subsequent agreement
with the union extinguished the company's responsibility.
The payment had been part of a 2007 contract between the old
GM, bankrupt auto parts maker Delphi Automotive and the
UAW.
It was not, however, included in a different contract over
medical benefits signed in 2009 by the GM that emerged from
Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Chapter 11 reorganizations can allow debtors to reject
obligations that predate their bankruptcies.
The UAW claimed the new GM owed the money by virtue of
Delphi's own emergence from bankruptcy in October 2009.
The 6th Circuit, affirming a lower court, said the language
of the 2009 agreement made clear that GM did not owe the
payment.
Under the agreement, "the UAW forever discharged GM from all
obligations related to any claim arising in connection
with...the GM bankruptcy proceedings concerning the provision of
retiree medical benefits," Circuit Judge Danny Boggs wrote for
the panel.
Representatives for GM and UAW did not immediately have
comment on the decision.
Roughly 48,500 current GM workers are represented by the
UAW, a spokeswoman for the union said.
The case is United Auto Workers v. General Motors LLC, 6th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-1019.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Christian Plumb)