(Corrects name of Tesla car to Model 3 from Model S in first
paragraph)
WASHINGTON Jan 10 General Motors Co
plans to offer a new electric vehicle with a style and
price-point that can compete with the forthcoming Tesla Model 3
car due out in two years, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Friday.
The $30,000 electric car called the Chevrolet Bolt, expected
to debut commercially in 2017, will be able to drive 200 miles
on a charge and is intended to cut into a market where Elon
Musk's Tesla Motors Inc has been an investor darling.
Electric car purchases badly lag sales of gas-powered
vehicles but the market is growing and GM will show off an early
model of the Bolt at the Detroit auto show next week to stake a
stronger claim in the space, the newspaper reported.
The Chevy Bolt will boast a stronger battery manufactured by
South Korea's LG Chem Ltd, the paper reported.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Alan Crosby)