(Adds comments from Wilson)
DETROIT, March 2 Berkshire Hathaway Chief
Executive Warren Buffett, one of the largest shareholders in
General Motors Co, said on Monday he would be wary of
putting former U.S. autos task force member Harry Wilson or
anyone else on the company's board if the focus was on the
short-term performance of the automaker.
"I totally disagree with the idea of putting somebody on the
board who has an option on some other people's stock which is
only good for two years," Buffett said on CNBC. "It's just not
the way to run a business," he added.
In a statement to CNBC, Wilson said he is not a short-term
strategist when it comes to General Motors, a company whose
shares he has owned since 2011. Wilson said he agrees with
Buffett in supporting Mary Barra as GM CEO.
Wilson and a group of hedge funds that own almost 2 percent
of GM stock are pressing the automaker to buy back $8 billion in
stock over the 12 months following its June annual meeting, and
agree to give Wilson a seat on its board.
Buffett said he was concerned that Wilson's compensation
from the hedge funds would be linked to the performance of GM
over only two years.
But Wilson, in his statement to CNBC, said he is "perfectly
willing to take all of my compensation in stock and have it
locked up for an extended period of time. This is not by any
means a two-year deal."
Berkshire Hathaway owned 2.55 percent of GM's shares at the
end of last year, according to documents filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
A GM spokesman declined to comment.
Wilson, 43, was a member of the government-appointed task
force that helped lead GM through bankruptcy reorganization in
2009. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams, whose union
indirectly controls the largest single block of GM shares, told
Reuters last month that the Wilson group's stock buy-back
proposal may be premature. Williams has met with Wilson, but has
not said whether he will back Wilson's bid to join GM's board.
Buffett also told CNBC on Monday that companies in the auto
industry can burn through cash quickly and he would not be
bothered if GM Chief Executive Mary Barra decided the company
should hold onto its $25.2 billion in cash.
