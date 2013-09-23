* UAW trust receives 8 pct premium to execute deal earlier
* GM to fund buyback with notes offering
* GM to take $800 mln charge for buyback in 3rd qtr
* GM receives first investment-grade rating since August
2005
(Adds background on UAW trust, updates stock price)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Sept 23 General Motors Co said
on Monday it would buy back just under half of its preferred
shares held by the United Auto Workers healthcare trust for
about $3.2 billion, essentially cutting company costs by
financing the deal with lower-cost debt.
To finance the purchase of 120 million of the Series A
preferred stock from the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust at
$27 a share, GM said it would raise funds with a debt offering.
The UAW trust, which manages retiree health benefits for
blue-collar auto workers, received an 8 percent premium on what
it would have received at the end of next year. The deal also
gives it the money now, so it can invest earlier in hopes of
raising more funds to pay retiree medical care costs that are
set to rise further in the future.
GM did not specify how much it would raise but said the debt
would be five-, 10- and 30-year senior unsecured notes, which
would be offered on or before Sept. 30.
It said it expects interest rates on the debt would be far
below the preferred shares' 9 percent dividend, which currently
results in an annual payment of $620 million.
The UAW trust received its preferred shares as part of the
automaker's U.S. government-funded $49.5 billion restructuring
and bankruptcy in 2009.
"Management is choosing to raise capital to fund the
transaction given the cheap cost of financing due to the ongoing
low interest-rate environment," Buckingham Research analyst
Joseph Amaturo said in a research note.
The deal allows GM to maintain a healthy cash balance and
Amaturo, who has a "buy" rating on GM's shares, expects the
company will eventually buy back or pay a dividend on its common
shares.
GM ended the second quarter with almost $35 billion in total
automotive liquidity, including more than $24 billion in cash
and marketable securities.
There are currently $6.9 billion worth of the preferred
shares, with the UAW trust owning $6.5 billion, or 260 million
shares, and the Canadian government $400 million, or 16 million
shares. GM has the right to buy back those shares on or after
Dec. 31, 2014, at $25 each.
GM has said previously that it intended to buy back the
preferred shares when allowed. However, the automaker negotiated
the earlier repurchase from the UAW trust.
As a result of paying a $2 per-share premium and taking an
accounting loss on the deal, it expects to record a charge of
about $800 million in the third quarter that would be treated as
a special item.
TRUCK LAUNCH
Amaturo also said the deal with the UAW trust strongly
indicates GM management is comfortable with the June launch and
rollout of the redesigned full-size pickup trucks. Analysts have
said the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, along with related
SUVs, generate more than $12,000 per vehicle in profit and
account for about 60 percent of the company's global profit.
Also on Monday, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the
company to an "investment grade" rating with a stable outlook,
citing the strength of its U.S. vehicle portfolio and solid
position in the world's largest auto market in China. It was the
first time since August 2005 that GM has had an "investment
grade" rating from one of the three major U.S. rating agencies.
Analysts expect GM to begin paying a common dividend once
the U.S. Treasury has exited its stake in the automaker. GM has
not paid such a dividend since May 2008. Rival U.S. automaker
Ford Motor Co resumed paying a common dividend in March
2012 after suspending it for more than 5-1/2 years.
Last week, the U.S. government sold another block of shares
in the Detroit automaker, reducing its holding to 7.3 percent,
or 101 million shares. The government, which originally took a
60.8 percent stake in GM as part of the bailout in 2009, has
said it intends to sell the rest of its shares by the end of
March.
Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann said last month that GM
had no current plans to pay a common dividend, but it was
something it expected down the road. In June, Chief Executive
Dan Akerson said GM would consider a dividend and more share
buybacks going forward, citing the company's December repurchase
of a block of Treasury shares for $5.5 billion.
GM shares were up 0.1 percent at $36.87 on Monday afternoon
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek
and Matthew Lewis)