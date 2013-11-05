(Corrects day to Tuesday from Wednesday in first paragraph)

DETROIT Nov 5 General Motors Co on Tuesday named a former BMW AG and German luxury goods company executive to spearhead Cadillac's marketing efforts to strengthen its brand outside the United States.

GM's drive to make its luxury Cadillac vehicles a global brand took shape after the company's 2009 bankruptcy and restructuring. Pre-bankruptcy, General Motors lacked the financial clout to boost demand beyond the small numbers sold outside the United States.

The company said in a statement that Uwe Ellinghaus, 44, most recently executive vice president of marketing and sales at Montblanc International, maker of luxury pens, watches, jewelry and leather, will assume the title of chief marketing officer for Cadillac globally on Jan. 1. He previously worked in a number of marketing positions with German automaker BMW AG.

Bob Ferguson, senior vice president in charge of Cadillac globally, said in a statement that "Uwe's expertise in marketing and luxury brand building will help us extend our growth globally."

Cadillac officials said last summer that the brand in two years should be challenging foreign automakers for the top spot in the U.S. luxury auto segment, a position it has not held in 15 years. China, the world's largest auto market, is also part of GM's Cadillac growth plans. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Grant McCool)