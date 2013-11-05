(Corrects day to Tuesday from Wednesday in first paragraph)
DETROIT Nov 5 General Motors Co on
Tuesday named a former BMW AG and German luxury goods
company executive to spearhead Cadillac's marketing efforts to
strengthen its brand outside the United States.
GM's drive to make its luxury Cadillac vehicles a global
brand took shape after the company's 2009 bankruptcy and
restructuring. Pre-bankruptcy, General Motors lacked the
financial clout to boost demand beyond the small numbers sold
outside the United States.
The company said in a statement that Uwe Ellinghaus, 44,
most recently executive vice president of marketing and sales at
Montblanc International, maker of luxury pens, watches, jewelry
and leather, will assume the title of chief marketing officer
for Cadillac globally on Jan. 1. He previously worked in a
number of marketing positions with German automaker BMW AG.
Bob Ferguson, senior vice president in charge of Cadillac
globally, said in a statement that "Uwe's expertise in marketing
and luxury brand building will help us extend our growth
globally."
Cadillac officials said last summer that the brand in two
years should be challenging foreign automakers for the top spot
in the U.S. luxury auto segment, a position it has not held in
15 years. China, the world's largest auto market, is also part
of GM's Cadillac growth plans.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Grant McCool)