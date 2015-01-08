DETROIT Jan 8 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra said she expected the U.S. auto
market to flatten out this year, although growth is possible
because of the strong economy and falling gasoline prices.
Barra said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. automaker
expected industry sales in the world's second-largest auto
market to finish at 16.5 million to 17 million vehicles,
indicating flat to 3 percent growth. U.S. industry sales rose
about 6 percent last year to 16.5 million vehicles.
Barra said there was still room for growth because of the
strong labor market, recovery in home prices and the recent drop
in fuel prices.
Industry analysts have raised concerns about U.S. auto
demand, saying a slowing market could lead to lower profits as
manufacturers ratchet up incentives to ensure strong sales. The
United States' importance has increased as demand has weakened
in China, the world's largest auto market, and slumped in other
key European, Asian and South American countries.
Coming out of the recession, U.S. industry sales grew from
than 10 percent a year from 2010 through 2012 and about 8
percent in 2013. The industry last reached 17 million in annual
sales in 2001.
Earlier this week, Toyota Motor Corp offered what
it called a conservative 2015 U.S. sales forecast of 16.7
million vehicles. Ford Motor Co said it expected a range
of 16.8 million to 17.5 million, including medium and heavy
trucks, which typically account for 300,000 vehicles a year.
(Reporting by Joe White and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)