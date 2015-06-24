DETROIT, June 24 The head of General Motors Co's Chevrolet brand said Wednesday he expects the automaker will have a good second-half performance in China, although sales growth in the world's largest auto market is slowing.

GM's Alan Batey said on the sidelines of a GM event here that pricing for new vehicles is "moderating" as competition intensifies in China. Batey is a GM executive vice president who runs the Chevrolet brand worldwide and the automaker's North American operations.

GM shares traded down Wednesday after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the automaker's shares to neutral from buy, citing the slowing China vehicle market, where GM is a leading player.

