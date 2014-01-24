DETROIT Jan 24 The General Motors Co
executive in charge of China and global manufacturing will
retire on April 1, the No.1 U.S. automaker said on Friday.
Tim Lee, 62, will be replaced on Feb. 1 in the manufacturing
job by Jim DeLuca, who is currently vice president of
manufacturing for GM's international operations. GM China
President Matt Tsien will lead operations in the world's largest
auto market.
GM is a market leader in China, which along with the United
States remains critical to the automaker's financial success.
Lee was named head of global manufacturing and chairman of
GM China last August. He is also a member of the supervisory
board for GM's Opel unit in Europe and chairman of Shanghai GM.
Lee, previously president of GM's international operations,
had been considering retirement for some time and wants to spend
more time with his family, a GM spokeswoman said.
DeLuca, 52, will report to GM's new chief executive, Mary
Barra, in his new role, leading more than 200,000 employees at
171 facilities in 31 countries. A 35-year GM veteran, he has
experience in global manufacturing, quality, labor relations and
product launches.
In his current job, DeLuca managed the launch of 19 new
vehicles in China and across the international operations
region.
As the head of global manufacturing, GM said Lee oversaw
quality improvements and cost reductions in product launches.
Last year, the company launched more than 40 vehicles and nearly
25 powertrains around the world. In China, GM and its joint
ventures sold a company record 3,160,377 vehicles last year.