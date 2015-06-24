By Joseph White
| DETROIT - June 24
DETROIT - June 24 General Motors Co on
Wednesday unveiled the new-generation Chevrolet Cruze compact
car, a linchpin of its effort to attract new buyers to the brand
and a symbol of the U.S. automaker's competitive challenges.
The 2016 Cruze, which goes on sale early next year, will be
larger than its predecessor but about 250 pounds lighter. It
will generate $1,500 more profit per car than the old model, GM
estimated.
Cool technology features are aimed at young buyers,
including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to link smartphone
screens to the car's dashboard screen. GM sells the Cruze in 40
markets, including the United States, China, Brazil and India.
The more high-tech Cruze is part of a broader product
strategy that GM Chief Executive Mary Barra points to when
making her case that GM can thrive without taking on a partner,
such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.
GM's revamped compact sedan will drive into a crowd of
competitors with similar performance, features and functionality
in the same price range - about $16,000 to $26,000 in the United
States.
GM touted the 40 miles per gallon the car's new four
cylinder engine should deliver on the highway. This would match
the fuel economy rating for Ford Motor Co's competing
Focus model on sale now.
Sales of the current Cruze in the United States, Chevrolet's
largest market, lag those of the small car leaders, Toyota Motor
Corp's Corolla and Honda Motor Co Ltd's Civic.
Toyota has sold 159,486 Corollas in the United States
through May 31 this year, while GM has sold 105,291 Cruzes. Many
small and midsize sedans have taken a hit in the United States
and China as consumers opt for sport utility vehicles.
GM Executive Vice President Alan Batey, global head of the
Chevrolet brand, said Wednesday one of his goals for the new
Cruze is to rely less on sales to rental car fleets. While that
would dent sales, the expected gain in resale values for the car
would help it in the long term, he said.
Batey said Chevrolet will not entirely abandon fleet sales
for the Cruze, but going forward "somewhere between 15 to 20
percent is a pretty good number."
Chevy also plans to reduce sales to rental fleets of its
redesigned midsize Malibu sedan due to be launched later this
year.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Richard Chang)