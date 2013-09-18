(In Sept. 16 story, corrects paragraph 4 to show that the Tesla
Model S has not outsold the Chevrolet Volt so far this year)
By Ben Klayman
WARREN, Mich., Sept 16 General Motors Co's
electric vehicle program will continue to focus on
affordable electric cars for the mainstream public even though
it plans to launch a luxury Cadillac-badged companion to its
Chevrolet Volt, a top executive said on Monday.
While the Cadillac ELR coupe will debut late this year and
bring GM more closely into competition with electric carmaker
Tesla Motors Inc, GM Vice President for Global Product
Programs Doug Parks said the automaker wants to improve the
performance and lower the costs of the Volt and its future
siblings.
"We're trying to put more stress on getting this right for
the lower-priced vehicles," he told reporters at the company's
global battery systems laboratory outside Detroit.
GM sells the Volt for about $35,000 before federal tax
credits, compared with $71,000 for Tesla's Model S electric car.
So far this year, Tesla has sold almost as many of its luxury
cars as GM has sold Volts. Parks said GM officials "haven't
simplified the message" enough to consumers about the Volt's
value.
GM also sells the Chevy Spark EV small car for about $27,500
and offers discounted leases on it and the Volt. The company has
said the next version of the Volt, due in 2015 or 2016, will
cost $7,000 to $10,000 less.
The Detroit automaker is aiming by 2017 to build up to
500,000 vehicles a year with some form of electrification. The
vehicles would include the Volt, the Spark EV and those with its
eAssist hybrid system that boosts fuel efficiency in gas-powered
cars.
Regarding Tesla's approach to grouping together inexpensive
laptop batteries to get a better electric driving range that
starts at 200 miles, Parks called the Model S is an "intriguing"
car but the "real trick" is hitting that target at a price point
that appeals to a broader customer base.
"Coming in and matching what Tesla did isn't that exciting
for us," he said.
Nevertheless, GM has formed a team to study the electric
carmaker and whether it poses a threat. GM Chief Executive Dan
Akerson said in March GM was working on new EVs, including one
with a 200-mile electric driving range.
Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk has said a
compact electric sedan known internally as Gen 3 that is due in
2016, will have a 200-mile range per charge. He described the
car on a previous call with analysts as a "high-volume
affordable car" that will be priced from around $35,000.
Parks said Tesla will look good if it moves down market
successfully, but he wasn't jealous of its success so far.
Parks said GM will stick with its current strategy, focusing
on improving the Volt's extended range electric system in tandem
with a gasoline engine that addresses consumer anxiety about
being stranded if the electric power runs out.
"The game is afoot," he said of the electric vehicle market.
"This is a long race."
Parks said GM likely won't stop at the Cadillac ELR and
would look at doing other EVs in the $100,000 plus price range.
"We may do a couple of cars up there too because that's a great
place to be and we're a full-line manufacturer," he said.
Of the next-generation Volt, Parks said GM is pushing to
build it more efficiently, with a lighter curb weight and a
higher electric driving range, as well as a lower sticker price.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Warren, Mich.; editing by Andrew
Hay)