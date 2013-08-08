* CFO: it may happen "down the road," but no time frame
* GM last paid dividend on common shares in May 2008
* U.S. Treasury still owns 13.8 pct stake in GM
By Joseph R. Szczesny
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 8 General Motors Co's
financial chief said on Thursday that the U.S. automaker
has no current plans to pay a dividend on its common shares, a
move that many investors have longed for.
"We're not paying a dividend at this point," Chief Financial
Officer Dan Ammann told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in northern Michigan. "It's something we expect down
the road." He gave no time frame.
Chief Executive Dan Akerson said in June that the Detroit
company would consider a dividend and further share buybacks
going forward. He cited GM's December repurchase of a block of
U.S. Treasury shares for $5.5 billion and said GM might take a
similar approach again.
GM last paid a dividend on common shares in May 2008 and two
months later said it would suspend such payments. Weak industry
demand then drove the company to seek bankruptcy protection in
2009 and it emerged as a leaner operation with more cash on hand
with the help of a $49.5 billion U.S. taxpayer bailout.
GM does pay a dividend on preferred stock. Rival U.S.
automaker Ford Motor Co resumed paying a common dividend
in March 2012 after suspending it for more than 5-1/2 years.
GM ended the second quarter with almost $35 billion in total
automotive liquidity, and analysts said it could begin paying a
dividend to common shareholders again once the U.S. government
has exited its stake, which it has said will happen by April
2014. Treasury still owns a stake in GM of about 13.8 percent.
Ammann also said the decline in the value of the Japanese
yen has created competitive challenges for GM in such markets as
Southeast Asia and Australia.
"We're seeing more pressure in those markets than in the
U.S.," he said.
In the second quarter, GM's international operations unit,
which includes Asia, took a $100 million hit to profit due to
lower pricing on vehicles.
In Australia, GM will focus on its Holden brand, Ammann
said. The company recently ended the distribution there of
Opel-built vehicles. The Holden unit continues to supply a small
number of vehicles to GM in the United States, most recently the
2014 Chevrolet SS sedan.
He also said GM does not expect a favorable pricing
environment globally in the near future, but added that the
company's profit margin would improve as it introduces more new
products. In the second quarter, GM benefited by about $400
million globally due to its ability to raise prices as it rolled
out new vehicles.
GM is in the midst of a large overhaul of its vehicle
lineup, including the June launch of its redesigned Chevrolet
Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup trucks.
Ammann called management turnover at the company a "natural
evolution." GM has seen several recent exits of executives
including the sudden resignation on Monday of Don Butler, who in
April had been assigned to boost Cadillac's international sales.
Ammann in a speech on Thursday offered the first look at the
redesigned versions of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon
mid-sized pickups, which GM will start building late next year
at its plant in Wentzville, Missouri.
The smaller trucks will join a lineup that includes the new
big trucks that are so critical to the company's profit. GM
executives have said offering a full range of trucks is key to
its strategy for hitting all types of truck buyers.