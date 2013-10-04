DETROIT Oct 4 General Motors Co has rolled out a new program to simplify the pricing discounts its employees and retirees receive when buying the U.S. automaker's cars and trucks.

The program, launched Tuesday, simplified the complex and confusing structure previously used and was also expanded to include aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, GM spokesman Jim Cain said. It also brings eligibility in line with programs offered by U.S. rivals Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group, he said.

"We took a really complicated program, dramatically simplified it and we expanded the eligibility to more family members in direct response to employee and dealer feedback," he said. "At the end of the day, it's designed to drive sales."

Under the new program employees, retirees and family can buy any vehicles other than the Chevrolet Corvette sports car for 4 percent less than the invoice price plus a $150 program fee, Cain said. Discounts previously varied by model and sometimes changed from quarter to quarter.

Cain said the new program was part of the company's push to eliminate waste and bureaucracy.