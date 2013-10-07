UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
DETROIT Oct 7 General Motors Co is recalling 1,658 Chevrolet Sonic cars, as potentially faulty strap welds could cause the fuel tank to separate from the car.
The recall of 2013 and 2014 model-year cars affects 1,558 cars in the United States and 100 in Canada, most of which are still on dealer lots, GM said. The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it knows of no accidents, fires or injuries related to the issue.
If the strap bracket separated, the fuel tank would rest on the exhaust pipe or plastic fuel tank shield, possibly leading to a rattling or scraping noise, GM said. If the shield and fuel filler neck did not support the tank, it could separate from the car, GM said.
If the fuel tank were punctured and there were a source of ignition, a fire could occur, said GM, which discovered the issue at its Orion, Michigan, assembly plant.
The inspection of the bracket straps and any necessary repairs will be free, GM said.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is not posting on its website recalls submitted by automakers due to the government shutdown.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.