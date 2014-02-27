DETROIT Feb 27 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into whether General Motors Co
reacted fast enough in its recall of more than 1.6 million cars
over an ignition-switch defect linked to 13 deaths in crashes.
"The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
opened an investigation into the timeliness of General Motors'
recall of faulty ignition switches to determine whether GM
properly followed the legal processes and requirements for
reporting recalls," the safety agency said in a statement
released on Wednesday.
GM could face a maximum fine of $35 million if it failed to
notify NHTSA within five days of a recall after learning of a
vehicle safety defect.
The recall was to correct a condition that may allow the
engine and other components including front airbags to be
unintentionally turned off.
The Detroit company previously said the weight on the key
ring, road conditions or some other jarring event may cause the
ignition switch to move out of the "run" position, turning off
the engine and most of the car's electrical components.
NHTSA urged owners to follow GM's recommendation to "use
only the ignition key with nothing else on the key ring" when
operating the vehicle and seek the repair as soon as replacement
parts become available. NHTSA said it will monitor the recall
and take additional action as needed.
On Tuesday GM more than doubled its recall related to the
issue, saying it was "deeply sorry" and that the company was
reviewing its recall process, acknowledging it was not as
"robust as it should have been."
GM said then that it was aware of 31 reported incidents,
including 13 front-seat fatalities, involving frontal crashes in
which the condition may have caused or contributed to the front
airbags not deploying.
Earlier this month, GM said it was recalling 778,562
Chevrolet Cobalt and Pontiac G5 compact cars from model years
2005 through 2007. On Tuesday, it added 842,103 Saturn Ion
compact cars from 2003 through 2007 model years, Chevy HHR
mid-sized vehicles from 2006 and 2007, and the Pontiac Solstice
and Saturn Sky sports cars from 2006 and 2007.
GM no longer makes any of the affected cars.
It previously said it is working with suppliers to increase
production of replacement parts and accelerate the process.
Dealers will replace the ignition switch at no charge.
GM said the ignition switch torque performance may not meet
company specifications. The involved parts were made in Mexico,
according to documents previously filed with the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Of the cars recalled, 1,367,146 vehicles are in the United
States, 235,855 are in Canada, 15,073 are in Mexico and 2,591
were exported outside North America, according to GM.