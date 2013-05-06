DETROIT, May 6 General Motors Co will recall more than 38,000 sedans equipped with its "eAssist" mild hybrid system to repair circuit boards that may overheat leading to a loss of battery charge or in extreme cases, a fire in the trunk. GM said it knew of two trunk fires related to the condition but added that there were no injuries or crashes as a result of the issue. The largest U.S. automaker is recalling the Chevrolet Malibu Eco as well as the Buick LaCrosse and Regal sedans from the 2012 and 2013 model years. The 38,197 recalled sedans were built in the United States before December 2012. Overheating of the circuit boards in the generator control module in some of the vehicles may cause problems, including loss of battery charge and the illumination of a malfunction indicator light. The issue does not involve the eAssist battery. If the warnings are ignored, the engine may stall. There may also be a burning or melting odor. "GM is aware of generator control board incidents, most of which have occurred within first 1,000 miles of operation," the company said in a statement.