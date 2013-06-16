June 16 General Motors Co is recalling
about 231,000 sport utility vehicles that might be in danger of
an electrical short that could cause a fire.
The move is an expansion of a recall from last August to
check 249,000 SUVs for a short in a circuit board in the
driver's door that could lead to a fire.
Vehicles involved in both recalls include the 2006 Chevrolet
Trailblazer EXT and GMC Envoy XL and 2006-2007 Chevrolet
Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, Buick Rainier, Saab 9-7X and Isuzu
Ascender.
Of the more than 480,000 recalled SUVs, about 443,000 are in
the United States, GM said.
The automaker said it has received 58 reports of vehicle
fires and 11 minor injuries related to the issue, most of them
on vehicles in the original recall.
Government safety investigators said "a fire could occur
even while the vehicle is not in use."
"As a precaution, owners are advised to park outside until
the remedy has been made," the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said.
The issue, according to NHTSA, involves a potential fluid
leak in the driver's door module, which could cause corrosion
that might result in a short in the circuit board. NHTSA said
the short could result in overheating, "which could melt
components of the door module, producing odor, smoke or a fire."