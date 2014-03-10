DETROIT, March 10 General Motors Co said on Monday that the team conducting a probe of the company's handling of an ignition switch recall linked to 13 deaths includes attorneys from both inside and outside the No. 1 U.S. automaker.

The team conducting a review of last month's recall of more than 1.6 million vehicles is being led by Tony Valukas, chairman of the law firm Jenner & Block, and by GM's general counsel, Michael Millikin, the company said.

In addition, lawyers from the firm King & Spalding are also part of the team, GM said.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra previously said in a letter to employees that the company would take an "unvarnished" look at the company's handling of the recall, which occurred about 10 years after the issue came to light.

GM's recall was to correct a condition that may allow the engine and other components, including front airbags, to be unintentionally turned off.

GM previously said the weight on the key ring, road conditions or some other jarring event may cause the ignition switch to move out of the "run" position, turning off the engine and most of the car's electrical components. GM has recommended that owners use only the ignition key with nothing else on the key ring.

The company said last week that the initial replacement parts will be available in early April.