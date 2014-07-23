(Adds safety issues involved for some of the models in the
recalls)
DETROIT, July 23 General Motors Co on
Wednesday announced six recalls covering 717,950 vehicles in the
United States for varying reasons, although none were related to
ignition switch issues.
GM has recalled nearly 15 million vehicles worldwide this
year for potentially lethal issues with ignition switches.
The largest recall announced Wednesday is for a potentially
loose bolt in power adjustable front seats for several cars from
model years 2010 and 2012.
Vehicles involved in the recalls announced Wednesday have
been linked to two crashes and three injuries but no deaths, GM
said.
Most of GM's recalls this year have been for older models,
but many of the recalls announced Wednesday are for
current-model vehicles, including about 57,000 Chevrolet Impala
sedans from the 2014 model year for the loss of power steering.
The latest recalls hit GM's best-selling vehicles, the
Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, from the
2014-2015 model years. They were among about 124,000 vehicles
across eight model lines recalled because a weld on seat
brackets may not have been done properly. GM said it expects
that 1 percent of welds were not completed properly.
Others recalled include three Cadillac models from the 2014
model year, - the ATS, CTS and ELR.
The largest of the recalls announced Wednesday was for
414,333 vehicles that may have a loose bolt to adjust front seat
heights. Consumers are advised not to use the power seat height
adjuster until dealers can replace a bolt.
Vehicles involved in this recall include the 2010-2012
Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain crossovers; the 2011-2012
Buick Regal and LaCrosse sedans; the 2010-2012 Cadillac SRX
crossovers and the 2011-2012 Chevrolet Camaro sports cars.
GM on Wednesday did not report how many more vehicles will
be included in the six recalls outside the United States.
GM has recalled about 29 million vehicles worldwide this
year, of which about 25.7 million have been in the United
States.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese and James
Dalgleish)