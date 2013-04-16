DETROIT, April 16 General Motors Co said
on Tuesday its first-quarter global sales rose 3.6 percent to
nearly 2.4 million vehicles, as a strong showing in its two
largest markets, the United States and China, offset cooling
demand in Europe.
The largest U.S. automaker's internal calculations showed
that it outperformed the overall auto industry during the
period, when global auto sales rose 1.5 percent.
GM posted an 8.2 percent sales jump in North America. GM's
international unit, which includes China, saw a 7 percent
increase. Together, these two business units accounted for about
75 percent of GM's global sales during the first quarter.
In Europe, GM's sales sank 6.4 percent but this was a slower
pace of decline than in 2012, when GM's sales tumbled 8.2
percent in the region.
In South America, GM's sales fell 5.3 percent, sharper than
the 2 percent drop the company reported for the region last
year.
GM was able to post a sales gain during the first quarter on
the strength of its Cadillac, Buick and Wuling brands, a company
spokesman said. Sales of GM's mainstream brand Chevrolet rose
less than one percent to 1.18 million.
Global sales of GM's luxury Cadillac brand rose 26 percent
to 54,076 during the first quarter.