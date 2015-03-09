March 9 General Motors Co. is expected to
announce later on Monday plans to repurchases shares,
responding to pressure from a group of hedge funds to return
more cash to investors.
GM is expected to disclose details of the repurchase later
this morning, according to two people familiar with the coming
announcement.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that a buyback is
expected on Monday. An agreement could prevent a proxy fight
with hedge funds that have been demanding that GM return more
cash to shareholders on a faster timetable.
The Detroit auto giant signaled last month that it intended
to return to investors a chunk of its roughly $25 billion cash
pile. But company executives didn't offer specifics, and
indicated that any significant new share repurchase would have
to wait until the resolution of certain legal proceedings.
GM is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice
in connection with its mishandling of recalls related to a
deadly ignition switch defect in older cars. The company faces a
separate and potentially costly legal challenge connected to the
delayed ignition switch recalls in U.S. bankruptcy court.
A group of hedge funds led by investor Harry Wilson
disclosed in February that it had amassed a 1.9 percent stake in
GM shares, and said GM should launch an $8 billion share buyback
over the next year.
Wilson is a former member of the Obama administration auto
task force who was instrumental in GM's federally financed
bankruptcy restructuring in 2009.
Wilson is also seeking a seat on GM's board of directors.
It's not clear how or whether GM will offer a response to that
proposal today.
Last week from another big GM shareholder, Warren Buffett,
who told CNBC that he disagreed with putting "somebody on the
board who has an option on some other people's stock which is
only good for two years." The reference was to an agreement
Wilson has with his hedge fund allies that could pay him 2 to 4
percent of the gains on their GM shares over the next two years.
GM's largest single shareholder is a healthcare trust
controlled by the United Auto Workers union
UAW President Dennis Williams told Reuters last month that
he was concerned the proposed $8 billion buyback was premature,
but he didn't oppose a smaller return of cash. [here
(Reporting By Joe White Editing by W Simon)