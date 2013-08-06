DETROIT Aug 6 General Motors Co on
Tuesday said it will boost investment in its Tennessee assembly
plant by $167 million for the production of two future vehicles.
The U.S. automaker said the added investments at the plant
in Spring Hill, Tennessee, come on top of the $183 million it
had previously planned. The plant currently builds the Chevrolet
Equinox SUV, but GM said it will add two future mid-sized
vehicles it did not identify.
Spring Hill was home to GM's former Saturn brand from 1990
to 2007, but ceased vehicle assembly operations in late 2009.
Powertrain work continued at the site, but GM restarted assembly
there with the Equinox in the third quarter of 2012.
In November 2011, GM announced it would revive assembly work
at the plant 40 miles south of Nashville with a flexible
production line capable of building a variety of vehicles. It
said at the time it would invest $183 million for a future
mid-sized vehicle.
Tuesday's announcement adds $40 million to that plan, and
another $127 million for a second mid-sized vehicle GM had not
previously announced. The company did not say when the new
vehicles would be introduced.
The Tennessee plant employs about 2,000 people, and GM said
the new investments will create or retain 1,800 jobs. The
Detroit company did not provide a breakdown of how many of those
would be new jobs.