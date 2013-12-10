* Industry bounces back from recession to profits
* Exit allows GM to pay dividends, escape pay caps
* Escaping stigma of "Government Motors"
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 The U.S. government sold its
last shares of automaker General Motors Co on Monday,
marking an end to a historic bailout of one of America's most
storied companies.
The sale leaves taxpayers short about $10 billion of the
funds that the Treasury sank into the automaker in 2009.
Washington came to the rescue of the U.S. auto sector during
the darkest days of the country's 2007-09 financial crisis, as
the nation was sinking further into what would become its
deepest recession since the Great Depression.
"This important chapter in our nation's history is now
closed," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said.
The money pumped into the industry came from a $700 billion
pool of funds Congress had assembled to shore up the banking
system and fight a growing panic on Wall Street.
Taxpayers could still turn a profit from those rescue
efforts, despite losses on programs to help housing and autos.
The government took a loss of more than $1 billion on its
investments in Detroit automaker Chrysler, while taxpayers
remain intertwined with GM's former lending arm, Ally Financial
Inc.
But the auto bailout helped Detroit's carmakers return to
profitability, and a study released on Monday by the Center for
Automotive Research said it saved 1.5 million U.S. jobs and
preserved $105.3 billion in personal and social insurance tax
collections.
"When things looked darkest for our most iconic industry, we
bet on what was true: the ingenuity and resilience of the proud,
hardworking men and women who make this country strong,"
President Barack Obama said.
America's largest automaker, General Motors was seen for
generations as a symbol of the country's industrial prowess. The
crisis, however, humbled the firm and it briefly entered
bankruptcy in 2009.
"We will always be grateful for the second chance extended
to us and we are doing our best to make the most of it," GM
Chairman and Chief Executive Dan Akerson said in a statement.
The bailout was hugely controversial. During the 2012
presidential campaign, Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney called it "crony capitalism."
The company is currently benefiting from rising consumer
demand in the United States. Across the U.S. auto market last
month, Americans bought vehicles at their fastest pace in more
than six years.
GM recorded a profit of $4.3 billion for the first nine
months of this year. Shareholders have also profited, although
gains in the company's shares since its 2010 public offering
have trailed far behind a broader stock market rally.
With the government's exit, GM will now be allowed to pay
dividends for the first time since the IPO. GM also may be able
to offer a more generous and competitive compensation package if
its board elects to search for outside candidates to succeed
Akerson.
And over the coming years, the closing of the bailout
chapter might help the company lose some of the stigma from
taking $49.5 billion in government money.
"They can finally put 'Government Motors' in the rear view
mirror," said Matthew Stover, an auto analyst at Guggenheim
Securities. "That's an important step for consumers and for the
company."