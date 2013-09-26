DETROIT, Sept 26 The U.S. Treasury launched on
Thursday the third phase of its plan to sell its stake in
General Motors Co, the U.S. automaker that took a
government bailout in 2009.
Treasury officials offered few details of the sale in a
statement on Thursday. The U.S. government currently has 101.3
million shares in GM, amounting to a 7.3 percent ownership stake
in the No. 1 U.S. automaker.
The U.S. government originally took a 60.8 percent stake in
GM as part of its $49.5 billion bailout. In December 2012,
Treasury outlined a plan that would allow it to exit GM fully in
12 to 15 months.