By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 20 United Auto Workers President
Dennis Williams, whose union indirectly controls the largest
single block of General Motors Co shares, told Reuters an
investor group's proposal that GM buy back $8 billion of its
stock is premature, and the amount too high for the company's
long-term health.
An investment firm controlled by Harry Wilson, a former
member of the U.S. government task force that restructured GM
through bankruptcy in 2009, together with four other hedge
funds, is urging it to return part of its roughly $25 billion
cash trove to shareholders.
Williams, who said he met Tuesday with Harry Wilson to
discuss the proposal, left open the possibility that he could
endorse a smaller share repurchase.
"I personally don't have a problem with Harry, but that
doesn't mean I necessarily agreed with his total analysis of the
company," Williams told Reuters on Friday. He described his
meeting with Wilson as "informative and frank." .
The UAW, through a retiree medical trust, controls about
8.7% of the automaker's shares, according to government filings.
The voluntary employees benefit association, or VEBA, trust,
designed to fund UAW retirees' medical care, has influence with
other funds that it hires to manage its investments. Williams
has a seat on the VEBA's board.
Wilson, head of Maeva Group LLC, leads a group of hedge
funds, including Taconic Capital Advisors, Hayman Capital
Management, HG Vora Capital Management and Appaloosa Management
pressing GM Chief Executive Mary Barra to return $8 billion of
that cash in a share buyback over the 12 months following the
automaker's annual meeting in June.
The activists also wants GM to give Wilson a seat on the
board. In a letter to GM, Wilson wrote that the company is
"substantially overcapitalized" while its shares are
"substantially undervalued." [ID: nL1N0VK1YB]
The group Wilson leads has disclosed owning about 31.2
million shares, or about 1.9% of GM's stock. Wilson declined to
comment.
GM earlier in February said it planned to boost its
quarterly stock dividend by 20 percent, and Chief Financial
Officer Chuck Stevens indicated the company could distribute
more cash to shareholders later in the year.
GM has turned to investment banks Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) for advice on how to respond to
the investor group's proposal.
Williams said he is concerned that GM will need to make
substantial investments in new models and technology to stay
competitive, and to meet stricter fuel economy and emissions
requirements. GM has outlined plans to boost capital spending in
2015 by 20 percent to $9 billion. Some of that investment will
flow to U.S. factories that employ some of GM's 49,900 UAW
members.
The company also faces a risk of hefty legal settlements
related to its mishandling of safety recalls. GM executives have
also said they need to stay on course to regain investment grade
credit ratings from all the major rating agencies.
