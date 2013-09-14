By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, Sept 14
CHICAGO, Sept 14 The union representing Canada's
auto workers said on Saturday it has reached a tentative
agreement with General Motors for production and skilled
trades workers at its assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.
Unifor, which represents approximately 2,700 workers at the
CAMI-GM plant, said details of the four-year contract will be
withheld until after the ratification vote on Sunday in London,
Ontario.
The outcome of Sunday's vote is expected to be released on
Sunday evening, said a statement from Unifor. The recently
formed union is a merger of the Canadian Auto Workers and the
Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada.
General Motors could not be reached for comment Saturday
evening.
The workers at the CAMI plant are represented by Unifor
Local 88, and manufacture the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain
vehicles, Unifor said.
Contract talks had started earlier in February, but union
officials told reporters last spring that the negotiations
required more time. The existing contract was scheduled to
expire on Monday, according to media reports.