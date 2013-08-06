* $5,000 price cut on 2014 Chevrolet Volt
* Smart Fortwo Electric lease drops to $139 a month
* Popular and pricy Tesla Model S bucks the trend
By Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert
DETROIT, Aug 6 General Motors Co and
Daimler AG on Tuesday amped up the electric-car price
war, announcing significant price cuts aimed at boosting demand
in a still-sluggish segment of the U.S. auto market.
GM slashed $5,000 from the price of its 2014 Chevrolet Volt
plug-in hybrid, while Daimler announced a steeply discounted
monthly lease price of $139 on its 2013 Smart Fortwo Electric
Drive.
Plug-in vehicles such as the gasoline-electric Volt and the
pure-electric Fortwo ED have encountered stiff resistance from
U.S. consumers, in part because of their higher prices and lack
of a nationwide battery charging network.
U.S. sales of plug-in electric and gasoline-electric
vehicles through July totaled only 48,889, according to research
firm Autodata. That represents just 0.5 percent of total U.S.
vehicle sales of 9.1 million in the first seven months of this
year.
The $5,000 cut for the 2014 Volt will lower the price to
$34,995, including delivery fees but before federal tax credits.
Smart is offering U.S. dealers a $2,000 wholesale rebate on
the 2013 Fortwo ED, effectively lowering the retail price to
$23,750. Customers also can opt to lease the tiny
battery-powered two-seater for $139 a month for 36 months, with
$1,995 down, a 30 percent discount from the previous monthly
lease rate of $199.
Smart has delivered only 173 Fortwo EDs to U.S. customers
this year. The brand began offering an upgraded electric motor
and battery pack in May and will start selling 2014 models in
October. A redesigned Fortwo ED is expected for the 2015 model
year.
Even before the latest price cut, the Volt has been one of
the best-selling plug-in vehicles, with 11,643 U.S. sales
through July.
That is roughly the same number as the battery-powered
Nissan Leaf, which has benefited from a hefty $6,000
price cut in January. Including shipping, the 2013 Leaf retails
for $29,650.
Both the Volt and the Leaf, however, have been outsold by
the pricy Tesla Model S, which starts at nearly $71,000 and
accounted for one-quarter of all U.S. plug-in sales through July
with 12,200.
Other electric-car competitors have also followed Nissan's
lead with steep discounts.
In May, Honda Motor Co slashed the lease
price of its Fit EV subcompact by one-third, to $259 a month. In
July, Ford Motor Co reduced the price of its 2014 Focus
Electric compact by 10 percent, to $35,995.
GM previously had cut the price of the 2013 Volt by $5,000
to help boost demand. In late May, it launched an electric
version of the Chevy Spark subcompact with a lower-than-expected
starting price of $27,495 and is offering discounted leases on
both cars.
The Volt price cut is another step in GM's effort to seize
the mantle of "greenest automaker in the world" from Toyota
Motor Corp , which makes the popular Prius
hybrid car. Toyota also sells a plug-in version of the Prius.
GM did not quantify the cost savings for the 2014 Volt, but
has said the next version, due in 2015 or 2016, will cost $7,000
to $10,000 less. The 2014 models will begin arriving at U.S.
dealers later this month.
GM is aiming by 2017 to build up to 500,000 vehicles a year
with some form of electric power. The vehicles would include the
Volt, the Spark EV and those with its eAssist system that boosts
fuel efficiency in gas-powered cars.
GM will begin building the Cadillac ELR plug-in electric
coup late this year.