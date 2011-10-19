* Output cut by 50 pct in wake of Japan earthquake in March

* Before earthquake plant produced 28,000 cars a month

* Honda Civic is Canada's top-selling sedan

Oct 19 Output has returned to normal levels at Honda Motor of Canada's (7267.T) Ontario assembly plant, the company said on Wednesday, seven months after an earthquake and tsunami in Japan disrupted the supply of parts to the plant.

The knock-on effect of the March 11 disaster caused output at the plant in Alliston, Ontario, just north of Toronto, to be cut by half. Before the earthquake, Honda assembled more than 28,000 vehicles a month at the plant for sale in Canada and the United States.

Although most of Honda's parts and materials are sourced locally, certain critical parts come from Japan.

The production cuts affected several Honda models but especially the new 2012 Honda Civic, which had begun production just before the earthquake, Honda Canada said in a statement.

The Civic has been Canada's top-selling passenger car for the past 13 years although it is in danger of losing the title to Hyundai's Korean-made Elantra. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Peter Galloway)