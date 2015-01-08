WASHINGTON Jan 8 Honda Motor Co has
agreed to pay $70 million to the U.S. government in penalties
for failing to report hundreds of injuries, deaths and other
consumer claims involving its cars, transportation officials
said on Thursday.
In November, Honda revealed that it had failed to report
1,729 cases involving deaths or injuries between July 2003 and
June 2014. Eight of those incidences involved Takata Corp
air bags that had ruptured and have been the subject of
massive recalls and federal investigations.
Honda has been under investigation for violations of the
National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's Early
Warning Reporting regulations. The rules require automakers to
quickly report any information regarding possible defects,
deaths and injuries or damage and warranty claims made by
consumers.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Bill Trott)