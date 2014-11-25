(Corrects paragraph 10 about Honda's notification to NHTSA
about ruptured inflators)
By Paul Lienert and Jessica Dye
DETROIT/NEW YORK Nov 24 Honda Motor Co
failed to notify U.S. safety regulators of 1,729 claims of
injuries and deaths related to accidents in its vehicles since
2003, the automaker acknowledged on Monday.
Honda said in a statement that its count of underreported
claims came from a third-party audit.
Honda cited "various errors related to data entry" and also
said it used an "overly narrow interpretation" of its legal
reporting requirements. The company said it is taking steps to
remedy these shortcomings.
The Japanese automaker's U.S. arm responded to a Nov. 3
order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,
seeking an explanation for why Honda failed to fulfill its legal
obligation to report deaths and injuries, especially those
involving air bags.
Honda and Japanese supplier Takata Corp have been
at the center of investigations of defects in Takata air bags.
Since 2008, Honda has recalled more than 7.5 million U.S.
cars because defects can cause the inflators in some Takata air
bags to rupture, spraying metal shards into vehicle occupants.
NHTSA sent a second order to Honda on Nov. 5, seeking
details and documents related to the air bags and
inflators.
Honda sent its response on Monday to NHTSA's first order. A
summary of that response was read on Monday by Rick Schostek,
executive vice president of Honda North America.
Schostek testified last week at a U.S. Senate Commerce
Committee hearing on Takata air bags. During Monday's conference
call, he declined to take questions.
In the early warning reporting data required by U.S. law,
Honda failed to disclose eight incidents of ruptured Takata
inflators that resulted in one death and seven injuries,
Schostek said. The company said it provided details of those
incidents to NHTSA outside the early warning reporting process.
Separately on Monday, a lawsuit was filed in South Carolina
federal court tying a Takata air bag to the 2008 death of Mary
Lyon Wolfe in a 2002 Honda Accord. The lawsuit said the air bag
in Wolfe's car "deployed with excessive force" and caused grave
injuries, according to the suit.
Wolfe died 18 days later due to her injuries from the
accident, the lawsuit said. A Takata spokesman declined to
comment.
Also on Monday, the Senate requested additional air
bag-related documents from Takata "to gather information that
could address questions left unanswered" at last week's hearing.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by James
Dalgleish and David Gregorio)