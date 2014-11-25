(Adds Honda CEO comments in Japan in paragraphs 3 and 6)
By Paul Lienert and Jessica Dye
DETROIT/NEW YORK Nov 24 Honda Motor Co
failed to notify U.S. safety regulators of 1,729 claims of
injuries and deaths related to accidents in its vehicles since
2003, the automaker acknowledged on Monday.
The Japanese automaker said in a statement that its count of
underreported claims came from a third-party audit. Honda cited
"various errors related to data entry" and said it used an
"overly narrow interpretation" of its legal reporting
requirements. It said it is taking steps to remedy these
shortcomings.
"I haven't got a detailed report yet, but it seems there
were a lot of administrative mistakes on the ground," Honda CEO
Takanobu Ito told reporters at a corporate event in southern
Japan on Tuesday.
Honda's U.S. arm responded to a Nov. 3 order from the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seeking
an explanation for why Honda failed to fulfill its legal
obligation to report deaths and injuries, especially those
involving air bags.
Honda and Japanese supplier Takata Corp have been
at the center of investigations of defects in Takata air bags.
Since 2008, Honda has recalled more than 7.5 million U.S. cars
because defects can cause the inflators in some Takata air bags
to rupture, spraying metal shards into vehicle occupants.
Asked what Honda had made of an early, pre-recall Takata air
bag accident, in 2004, Ito said: "We don't have knowledge of
inflators but ... it was difficult to foresee that it would
expand" to similar accidents or recalls.
NHTSA sent a second order to Honda on Nov. 5, seeking
details and documents related to the air bags and
inflators.
Honda sent its response on Monday to NHTSA's first order. A
summary of that response was read out by Rick Schostek,
executive vice president of Honda North America, on a conference
call with reporters, though he declined to take questions.
Schostek testified last week at a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee
hearing on Takata air bags.
In the 'early warning' reporting data required by U.S. law,
Honda failed to disclose eight incidents of ruptured Takata
inflators that resulted in one death and seven injuries,
Schostek said. The company said it provided details of those
incidents to NHTSA outside the 'early warning' reporting
process.
JAPAN TASK FORCE
Japanese Transport Minister Akihiro Ohta said on Tuesday his
ministry set up a task force late last week to deal specifically
with Takata's recalls. The ministry is also looking into whether
Honda underreported incidents in Japan, an official said.
Separately on Monday, a lawsuit was filed in South Carolina
federal court tying a Takata air bag to the 2008 death of Mary
Lyon Wolfe in a 2002 Honda Accord. The lawsuit said the air bag
in Wolfe's car "deployed with excessive force" and caused grave
injuries. Wolfe died 18 days later from her injuries, it noted.
A Takata spokesman declined to comment. A Honda spokesman
said the company had not yet been served with a copy of the
lawsuit and declined to comment on its specifics.
Also on Monday, the Senate requested additional air
bag-related documents from Takata "to gather information that
could address questions left unanswered" at last week's hearing.
