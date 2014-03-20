BRIEF-Axt announces fire damage in manufacturing production area
* Says electrical short-circuit fire occurred at its Beijing manufacturing facility on evening of March 15, 2017, local time
March 20 Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co on Thursday celebrated building 20 million automobiles in the United States and its 10 millionth Accord car.
Honda was the first Japanese automaker to open an auto assembly plant in the United States. Its plant in Marysville, Ohio, produced its first car, a Honda Accord sedan on Nov. 1, 1982.
Honda made 1.3 million vehicles in the United States last year, an increase of 7.4 percent over 2012 and a record for the company.
Besides Marysville, Honda has assembly plants in nearby East Liberty, Ohio; Lincoln, Alabama; and Greensburg, Indiana.
U.S. sales of Honda new cars, crossovers and SUVs rose 7.2 percent last year to 1.53 million. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Says electrical short-circuit fire occurred at its Beijing manufacturing facility on evening of March 15, 2017, local time
* Karyopharm reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides Selinexor clinical update
* Domino's Pizza Inc - CEO J. PATRICK DOYLE'S 2016 total compensation was $8.6 million versus $9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: