Dec 12 Honda Motor Co will recall
871,000 vehicles that could roll away after the ignition key has
been removed, including 807,000 in the United States, the
company said on Wednesday.
The automaker said a part in the ignition interlock could
become damaged or worn, enabling the key to be removed even if
the vehicle's transmission lever has not been shifted into park.
"If the transmission is not in park and the parking brake is
not set, the vehicle could roll away and a crash could occur,"
the company said in a statement.
Honda said the recall affects 318,000 Odyssey minivans and
259,000 Pilot crossovers from model years 2003-2004, and 230,000
Acura MDX crossovers from model years 2003-2006. The recall also
includes 64,000 Honda vehicles outside the United States.
U.S. safety investigators in October opened a probe into the
2003-2004 Odyssey and Pilot after receiving 43 consumer
complaints, including several reports of injuries, related to
the ignition switch.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it
had received complaints alleging some Honda vehicles had rolled
away and stopped only after hitting objects such as parked cars,
fences, a tree and a mailbox.
One consumer reported being knocked down and run over,
sustaining a fractured fibula, while trying to stop a 2003
Odyssey from rolling away, NHTSA said in its initial notice of
the defect investigation.
American Honda said it will begin sending recall notices to
owners in February.