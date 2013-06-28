DETROIT, June 28 Honda Motor Co's U.S.
subsidiary will recall more than 143,000 subcompact cars to
replace faulty window switches that pose a potential fire
hazard, the Japanese automaker said Friday.
This is the second such campaign for the 2007 and 2008 Honda
Fit hatchback, which was recalled for a similar problem in
January 2010.
Honda said rain water or spilled liquids could damage the
master power window switch on the driver's door, potentially
causing the switch to overheat, melt and cause a fire.
Although it has no reports of crashes or injuries as a
result of the problem, Honda said it is advising customers to
park affected Fit vehicles outside until the master switch has
been inspected.
After the first recall in 2010, Honda said it determined
that a dealer repair procedure was not "sufficiently robust to
ensure that all switches would be completely sealed against all
possible moisture intrusion."
Honda said dealers will inspect and replace damaged
switches. It will begin notifying owners in mid-July.