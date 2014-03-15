DETROIT, March 15 Honda Motor Co is recalling nearly 900,000 Odyssey minivans that could catch fire, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a recall notice posted on Friday.

In a March 13 filing with NHTSA, Honda said 2005-2010 Odysseys built in Alabama have a fuel-pump part that could crack and cause a fuel leak, increasing the risk of fire. The company said it has no reports of fires or injuries related to the problem.

Because the recall involves 886,815 Odyssey vans, Honda said the proper repair parts won't be available until summer. In the meantime, it will provide "interim" parts to customers, who will be notified beginning in April.

Honda said it had investigated several potential causes of cracks in the fuel-pump strainer cover, including acid from chemicals found in car washes and low-PH materials used in fertilizer and dust control agents.

The fuel pump modules were made in the United States by Japanese supplier Denso, according to Honda.

Honda said the recalled vans were built at its Lincoln, Alabama, plant from June 23, 2004, through September 4, 2010.