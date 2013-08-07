Aug 7 Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday
it will invest about $215 million in its Ohio manufacturing
operations to add new powertrain technology and two training
centers.
The Japanese automaker said about $180 million will be spent
at its Anna, Ohio, engine plant to expand capabilities in
aluminum die casting and engine parts production, as well as to
add a training center for powertrains.
Honda also has started construction of a 160,000-square-foot
building near its existing operations in Marysville, Ohio, that
will house a training facility, office space and a heritage
center highlighting the company's history in the state and
country. The $35 million building is scheduled to open in the
fall of 2014, Honda said.
A company spokesman said the plans will create 10 jobs.