DETROIT Dec 23 U.S. units of South Korean
sister companies Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors
Corp on Monday announced a proposed settlement of
$395 million with owners of cars for which the two companies
overstated fuel economy ratings in 2012.
The proposed resolution would affect American owners of
about 600,000 Hyundai and about 300,000 Kia vehicles from the
2011 to 2013 model years.
The amount each company pays out will depend on how many
owners opt for a one-time payment rather than participate in a
"lifetime reimbursement" program in which owners get debit cards
to pay them for the difference between actual fuel economy and
what the company stated.
Hyundai estimates that the lump-sum payments to its owners
in the United States will cost about $210 million, and for Kia
that figure is $185 million.
In November 2012, the two companies conceded that they
overstated fuel economy by at least a mile per gallon on
vehicles after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found
errors for 13 Hyundai and Kia models from the 2011 to 2013 model
years.
Hyundai estimated that the average lump sum payment would on
average be $320 minus any previous reimbursement payments an
owner received.
The proposed settlement will go to the consumers who brought
the 53 U.S. federal complaints, which were later consolidated.
If the plaintiffs accept the settlement, it will then go up for
approval by a federal judge in California.
The proposed settlement does not affect class-action cases
brought in Canada. A proposed settlement to those cases is
expected in early 2014, said Hyundai spokesman Chad Heard.