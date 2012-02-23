* JD Power sees 16 million US auto sales by 2014
* JD Power sees Feb auto sales up 3 pct from Feb 2011
* Six-year loans now finance 23 pct of new retail sales
DETROIT, Feb 23 The U.S. auto industry is
poised to show the best year since 2007, J.D. Power and
Associates-LMC Automotive said on Thursday, and raised their
2012 U.S. auto sales forecast to 14 million vehicles, up from
13.8 million vehicles.
The consultants, which together issue auto sales forecasts,
said the annual outlook was raised largely because there were no
signs that the lagging European economy was holding back U.S.
sales.
Auto sales in 2011 were 12.8 million vehicles, a figure held
back by the March earthquake and tsunami in Japan and to a
lesser degree, October flooding in Thailand.
Automakers will report February U.S. auto sales on March 1.
A rebound in leasing, more available credit and long-term
financing as well as pent-up demand caused the rise in the
forecast, the consultant firms said.
Six-year auto loans on new vehicles now account for 23
percent of retail sales, up from 19 percent a year ago. The
longer loans reduce monthly payments as a way to entice wary
consumers.
February auto sales are seen finishing at 1.06 million
vehicles, up 3 percent from a year ago, for a seasonally
adjusted annualized selling rate of 14 million vehicles, the
consultants said.
January auto sales were surprisingly robust, showing a
seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 14.1 million vehicles.
"The auto industry is currently well positioned for the best
performance since 2007 and is expected to approach full recovery
in the next two years with total light-vehicle sales at 16
million units by 2014," said Jeff Schuster, senior vice
president of forecasting at LMC Automotive.
For the decade until 2007, U.S. auto sales averaged nearly
17 million annually, but slipped in 2008 as the economic
recession began to bite, helping lead to the 2009
government-sponsored industry bailout and bankruptcies of
General Motors and Chrysler.
Sales slipped to 13.2 million in 2008 and then 10.4 million
in 2009, when sales were the lowest since World War Two,
adjusted for population growth.
Automakers from global and U.S. No. 1 General Motors Co
to smaller manufacturers have each lowered their
break-even points for profitability and have vowed to remain
vigilant as the U.S. auto industry returns to what is considered
normal sales levels of more than 16 million vehicles annually.
The consultants also raised their North American auto
production forecast to 14 million vehicles in 2012, up from 13.8
million vehicles.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and Maureen Bavdek)