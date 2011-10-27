(Repeats with no changes to text)

By Maria Sheahan

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) reinforced the gloomy outlook for Europe's car industry on Thursday, giving downbeat forecasts for demand in a region beset by government debt woes.

The warnings fit with recent signals from other car makers, which had been enjoying healthy growth in emerging markets but are now increasingly worried about Europe.

Daimler said a weaker than expected third-quarter operating profit suffered as premium car sales were hit by the economic downturn, with sales at the Mercedes-Benz Cars unit down 2 percent in western Europe including stagnating sales in Germany, Europe's biggest car market.

"In Western Europe there is little sign of any significant growth impetus," Daimler said, adding it expected the region's markets to shrink slightly in the full year.

Daimler's results came a day after Ford reported a drop in its quarterly profit, which it blamed partly on losses in Europe.

Car sales growth has been shrinking in Europe, while the pace of growth in China, a key market in recent quarters as the industry recovered from the 2008-09 crisis, has slowed.

"At the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2011 the outlook for the world economy is distinctly less favorable than just a few months ago," Daimler said in its financial report.

Daimler shares were up 2.8 percent at 38.95 euros by 1241 GMT, underperforming a 4.8 percent rise in the STOXX 600 European autos index as part of a wider market rally on hopes for a euro zone debt deal.

Volkswagen, which sees flat sales this year for the car industry worldwide, also warned Europe's debt crisis would weigh on demand in many Western European markets, even as Eastern Europe, India, China and North and South America continue to grow, fuelling further growth for Europe's biggest car maker.

"The strained debt situation in certain euro zone countries and the end of subsidy programs will have a negative impact on demand for new vehicles in many Western European countries," Volkswagen said in its quarterly report.

VW predicted a big rise in its own revenues and operating profit this year but warned volatile interest rates and currency fluctuations as well as commodity prices would dent margins.

It posted a quarterly operating profit of 9 billion euros thanks to double-digit sales growth rates and a boost from derivative financial instruments used in the merger with Porsche, although it did not say how much of that impact came in the third quarter.

Bernstein analyst Max Warburton cheered Volkswagen's results, saying the car maker had overcome the traditional seasonality effect which makes the third quarter the toughest for car makers.

"There's no apparent seasonality at VW now - it's just consistently very profitable," he said.

"Clearly 2012 will be tougher - and Europe matters to VW - but it seems reasonable to expect the company to remain profitable next year, assuming no complete economic meltdown."

TOUGHER 2012 ?

France's PSA Peugeot Citroen , hit by gloom in European showrooms, warned on Wednesday its core car making business would barely make money this year and announced 6,000 job losses to cut costs.

Its domestic rival Renault reports later on Thursday. Carlos Ghosn, Renault and partner Nissan Motor's outspoken chief executive, has sounded a more positive note than his competitors.

As recently as last week Ghosn said 2012 could be a second successive record sales year for the industry provided that a "Lehman-style" economic crisis is averted.

BRIGHT SPOT FOR TRUCK SALES

Truck manufacturers are also bracing themselves for lower demand ahead, in an sector closely linked to international trade and the health of the wider economy -- road transport accounts for almost three quarters of all inland freight transported in the European Union, according to ACEA's website.

Data on Thursday from industry group ACEA showed the signs of cooling demand had not yet filtered through to truck sales, with a 4.5 percent rise in September registrations in the European Union.

World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) on Tuesday said it was preparing to cut output in anticipation of lower vehicle demand in Europe next year, and warned of slowing growth in emerging regions.

Competitor Scania also said earlier this month it would make further production cuts if the economic uncertainty led to lower orders. (Writing by Helen Massy-Beresford; Editing by Andrew Callus and Greg Mahlich)