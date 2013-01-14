* $1,128 annual premium for Ford, $3,357 for Mercedes

* Rates based on 40-year-old man with good record

* Mercedes, Porsche dominate most-expensive list

Jan 14 The four-cylinder Ford Edge SE is the cheapest 2013 model year car in America to insure, while Mercedes-Benz dominates the list of the most expensive to cover, according to a new survey released on Monday.

For a single, 40-year-old male with an average-length commute and a good driving record, the Ford Edge would command an annual insurance premium of $1,128, according to Insure.com's annual study. That was slightly cheaper than Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and Subaru's Outback 2.5i Premium.

The list of the cheapest cars was tightly bunched together, with only $109 a year separating the top from the bottom. At least 10 different brands were represented.

The survey authors noted that in a change from past years, SUVs and so-called crossover vehicles had supplanted minivans as the cheapest cars to insure.

On the other end of the spectrum, the top eight cars on the most-expensive list are all Mercedes, led by the 12-cylinder CL600 at $3,357 a year.

Together Mercedes and Volkswagen -owned Porsche hold 16 of the 20 spots on the most-expensive list.

Insure.com gathered rates on more than 750 different cars from six nationwide insurers by polling rates in 10 different ZIP codes per state. Rates on certain exotic cars were excluded.

It released the list just as the industry shows off its latest models at the media preview to the Detroit auto show that began Monday.