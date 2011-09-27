TOKYO, Sept 27 - Japanese demand for new cars, trucks and buses, including minivehicles, will likely fall 14.2 percent in 2011, an industry group said on Tuesday, revising the figure after disruptions from the March 11 earthquake.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said it now expects the market to total 4,250,200 vehicles in 2011, down 9.9 percent from its December forecast of 4,465,000. In 2010, sales totalled 4,956,136 vehicles.

Below is a table of the group's new and previous forecasts for Japanese sales in 2011, with percentage changes from 2010.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)