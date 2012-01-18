TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese demand for new cars, trucks and buses, including minivehicles, will likely rise 19.1 percent in 2012, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said it expects the market to total 5,015,500 vehicles in 2012, against 4,210,220 last year, when sales fell 15.1 percent.

Below is a table of the group's forecasts for Japanese sales in 2012 and figures for 2011:

2012 2011 TOTAL 5,015,500 (+19.1) 4,210,220 (-15.1) Cars 4,291,000 (+21.7) 3,524,789 (-16.3) - 660cc Minivehicles 1,395,000 (+22.5) 1,138,753 (-11.4) Trucks 712,000 (+5.5) 674,780 (-7.7) - 660cc Minivehicles 385,000 (+0.7) 382,393 (-13.4) Minivehicles total 1,780,000 (+17.0) 1,521,146 (-11.9) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)