UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's auto industry lobby said on Thursday its domestic vehicle sales forecast of 4.99 million vehicles for this business year would be difficult to meet if the current pace of sales continues in the second half.
Fumihiko Ike, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), said a recovery in the country's demand for cars was riding on 660cc minivehicles, but the outlook was "very tough" due to an increase in taxes for that segment.
The forecast of 4.99 million vehicles in the year to March represents a decline of 5.4 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.