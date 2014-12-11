TOKYO Dec 11 Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it would recall around 152,000 cars worldwide that carry potentially defective Takata Corp air bags.

Japan's No. 2 automaker said it was recalling cars using Takata's passenger side air bags including its Presage minivan models.

Nissan said it expanded its recall after a recent "unusual deployment" of a Takata air bag at a salvage yard in central Japan, which also triggered recalls by Toyota Motor Corp .

The company also said it was recalling 250,000 cars, including its March model in Japan, over separate issues with its door mirrors. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)