* National General announces further 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures
TOKYO Dec 11 Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it would recall around 152,000 cars worldwide that carry potentially defective Takata Corp air bags.
Japan's No. 2 automaker said it was recalling cars using Takata's passenger side air bags including its Presage minivan models.
Nissan said it expanded its recall after a recent "unusual deployment" of a Takata air bag at a salvage yard in central Japan, which also triggered recalls by Toyota Motor Corp .
The company also said it was recalling 250,000 cars, including its March model in Japan, over separate issues with its door mirrors. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016
March 16 Caterpillar Inc said it had retained former U.S. Attorney General William Barr as outside counsel and tasked him to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.