TOYOTA CITY, Japan, March 26 Toyota Motor Corp
said on Thursday it would aim to halve the investment
required to retool factories for new models compared with what
it was spending before the 2008 financial crisis, as part of a
sweeping overhaul of the way it develops and builds cars.
Under the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) efficiency
and cost-saving initiative, driven by President Akio Toyoda, the
automaker also aims to reduce the cost of developing a new car
by at least a fifth.
Models featuring the new TNGA platforms will feature a lower
centre of gravity, giving them better handling and improved
visibility.
A simplified manufacturing process, including increased use
of compact production equipment, will allow Toyota to also
reduce investment for new factories by about 40 percent compared
with 2008 levels, the company said.
Toyota said that retooling its existing factories would
temporarily require increased investment, but future investments
would be reduced substantially.
Toyota expects about half of its vehicles in 2020 to feature
TNGA platforms with widely shared components under the hood,
starting with the medium-sized platform that will undergird the
next-generation Prius.
