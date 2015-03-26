By Chang-Ran Kim
TOYOTA CITY, Japan, March 26 Toyota Motor
is looking to cast off a reputation for making
reliable, but often dull, cars in a wide-ranging review of its
designs, technologies, factories and supply deals - a full
makeover aimed at staying on top in a cut-throat industry.
For decades, the Japanese automaker carved out global
leadership by using common parts across many of its models. This
was efficient, but made for uniform styling. A one-size-fits-all
layout for the engine's surrounding parts, for example, gave its
cars a boxy front end.
Under its ongoing Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)
initiative, the automaker will standardise vehicle engineering,
such as the optimal 'hip point' seating position for different
vehicles, from sedans and sports cars to SUVs and trucks. This
cuts the number of air-bag variations needed and allows air-bag
modules to be installed from just one side of the assembly line
rather than both, making plants more efficient.
Redesigning cars from the ground up, Toyota plans to lower
the hood, or bonnet, and centre of gravity for better styling
and handling. The new vehicle platforms, to feature more fuel
efficient engines and rigid, lightweight frames, will be rolled
out in stages starting with a medium-sized car this year, widely
expected to be the fourth-generation Prius hybrid.
The savings from this overhaul - to be at least a fifth of
Toyota's development costs - would be used to add or tailor
other high-tech features, such as auto-braking, to suit
different markets.
This approach is not new. Volkswagen, Toyota's
rival for the title of the world's biggest automaker, has
already rolled out its Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) in more
than a fifth of its vehicles.
In a progress report on Thursday, Executive Vice President
Mitsuhisa Kato, the architect of the TNGA outline, said Toyota
expects about half of its vehicles in 2020 to feature TNGA
platforms.
TNGA reflects the changing nature of the global auto
industry. As rivals close the gap on quality and fuel economy,
styling and cutting-edge features have become the key
battleground. More car for the same price.
"TNGA is not just a more cost-effective way of designing the
automobile" to play catch-up with Volkswagen and others, said a
senior Toyota executive, who didn't want to be named because he
is not authorised to speak to reporters. "It changes
fundamentally the way we design and procure technologies and
manufacture final finished products using those technologies."
MODULAR DESIGN
Since taking the helm in 2009, Akio Toyoda has sought to
steer the company founded by his grandfather back to making more
appealing cars instead of what he called reliable but unexciting
products that fuelled Toyota's rise in the last century.
"Other automakers would design parts to accommodate exterior
styling," said Satoshi Hino, a former Mazda Motor
engineer and consultant specialising in modular architecture.
"Having fewer parts was important in the 20th century because it
helped secure quality. But in the 21st century, you have to make
unique, attractive cars while still trying to limit new parts.
Modular design allows that, and it's what TNGA is after."
With modular design, pioneered by Volkswagen's Swedish truck
unit Scania decades ago, standardised units, such as
a cockpit module, can be used across several models and be built
flexibly into subtle variations to suit different markets. That
allows for a simpler, slimmer manufacturing process - and
factory savings.
With TNGA, Toyota aims to halve the investment required to
retool factories for new models compared with pre-financial
crisis levels in 2008, while slashing investment on new
factories by about 40 percent, the company said on Thursday.
SUPPLIER SHAKE-UP
TNGA will also bring profound changes for Toyota's group
suppliers.
Traditionally, Toyota's suppliers were forced to design
parts to meet specifications that were optimal for individual
car models - even where other automakers employed globally
compatible standards.
TNGA will change that, with Toyota using global standards
for certain parts - a move that would weed out weaker suppliers
while landing more business for others.
Kato said this would allow Toyota's group suppliers to sell
the parts to other automakers, boosting their competitiveness
and benefiting Toyota.
To that end, Toyota said in November it would consolidate
the development and production of diesel engines, manual
transmissions and brakes at three group suppliers, helping
top-tier firms such as Denso and Aisin Seiki
focus on cutting-edge technologies and compete with global
rivals such as Bosch and Continental.
For the first time, Toyota will also add an official from
both Denso and Aisin Seiki to its executive line-up next month.
Ultimately, the test for TNGA will be whether the new
generation of Toyota cars appeals to buyers.
"Competition will be even fiercer as demand in developed
markets saturates and consumers become more selective in
developing countries," said Satomi Hamada, senior analyst at
consultancy IHS Automotive.
"Toyota needs to boost its product appeal, and quickly, to
avoid losing market share."
