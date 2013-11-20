DETROIT Nov 20 Johnson Controls Inc on
Wednesday said it will increase its share buyback program by $3
billion to bring the plan to $3.65 billion over the next three
years.
The company's board also approved an $800 million
accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co
that will be funded this month. The remainder of the repurchase
program will be utilized in the company's fiscal years 2015 and
2016.
JCI's fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Analyst Joseph Spak of RBC Capital Markets said the share
repurchase program was not a surprise, but the size was.
"The $3 billion size speaks to management's confidence in
the business and improving cash flow profile," Spak said in a
research note.
JCI Chief Executive Alex Molinaroli, in a statement
announcing the repurchase program, said he expects the company
to show "record results in fiscal 2014 and beyond."
The JCI board also increased the company's quarterly
dividend by 16 percent to 22 cents per common share.
On Oct. 29, when JCI reported earnings for the fourth
quarter ended September, it said it would curtail its autos
interiors business in order to focus on areas where it sees more
growth - its automotive battery line and power management
systems for buildings.
The day it announced the curtailment of its autos interiors
business, JCI shares rose to a 12-month high of $45.70. Shares
fell 15 cents on Wednesday to close at $48.22.