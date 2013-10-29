(Corrects 6th paragraph to show auto interiors business to
Oct 29 Johnson Controls Inc, met analyst
expectations in posting a record net profit in its fiscal fourth
quarter, and said earnings would rise 30 percent in the next
quarter, the first of its fiscal 2014.
JCI, a diversified company that is an automotive supplier
and maker of power efficiency products for buildings, reported a
company record net income of $657 million versus $526 million a
year ago. Its quarterly revenue of $11.05 billion was up from
$10.39 billion a year earlier.
Both quarterly revenue and diluted earnings per share,
excluding one-time items of $95 cents per diluted share, matched
expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
New Chief Executive Alex Molinaroli on Tuesday announced,
along with the company's earnings statement, that JCI expects
next quarter's earnings to rise 30 percent, or 35 percent
adjusted for the sale of HomeLink, an automotive electronics
business sold in late September to Gentex Corp.
Analyst Ravi Shanker of Morgan Stanley said the fiscal
first-quarter earnings projections appeared to be conservative.
JCI's fiscal first quarter runs from October to December.
Milwaukee-based JCI also announced its intention to "explore
strategic options" to contract its automotive interiors business
as part of its previously stated plan to expand its
multi-business portfolio. The automotive interiors part of JCI's
business totaled $4.2 billion and lost $13 million in the fiscal
year.
Molinaroli took over as CEO on Oct. 1 from Steve Roell, who
remains chairman of the company's board of directors until Dec.
31. JCI has about 168,000 employees.
JCI's shares were up 1.6 percent at $43.52 in early New York
Stock Exchange trading. At one point during the morning, its
shares reached $44.11, which beat its 12-month high of $43.49
per share
