DETROIT, Sept 19 JD Power and LMC Automotive said "the new vehicle sales pace in September has slowed from its sprint in recent months," and sees the month's annualized selling rate at 15.2 million vehicles, the two consultancies reported on Thursday.

The slower pace is partly due to the fact that part of the Labor Day holiday weekend was in August, said JD Power automotive vice president John Humphrey.

Humphrey said that combined, August and September sales are up 10.6 percent, which "underscores the continued positive trajectory in growth and overall health of the industry."

August's annualized sales rate was 16.1 million vehicles.